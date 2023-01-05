BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police

Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to Clayton County police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman.

Browne, who was last seen around 9 p.m., is believed to be wearing black pants and black hoodie. Browne is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the post.