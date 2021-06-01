Mattie's Call issued for missing Paulding woman who left without her oxygen tank

Bonnie Jean Smith usually stays close to home and does not travel very often, according to the sheriff's office. They are now looking for her.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Paulding County are looking for a missing woman who uses an oxygen tank, who hasn't been seen since Monday. The sheriff's office has now issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia's statewide alert for missing disabled and elderly people, for her.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Bonnie Jean Smith, 63, left her Willow Springs Road home in Dallas, Georgia about 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Authorities said she was going to get a parfait from the Racetrack near a hospital, but she didn't return.

The sheriff's office said Smith uses inhalers for COPD and uses an oxygen tank. They said she usually does not leave home without the small portable tank, but did not take it with her last night.

Smith usually stays close to home and does not travel very often, according to the sheriff's office. They are now looking for her.

Smith is a white female who is about 5'2" tall and weighs 130 lbs, according to the sheriff's office. She has brown, shoulder-length straight hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve “pocket” T-shirt, a grey fleece vest, dark pants, and black shoes. The sheriff's office did provide a picture of Smith, but added she does have missing and discolored/loose front teeth, so it may not be an accurate representation of her.

She may be driving her red Chevrolet Cavalier with Georgia tag: XLE 301. Smith's family said she does not have a cell phone with her and they are very worried about her.