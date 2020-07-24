Mattie's Call for man last seen near Lawrenceville

Officials say Boyd W. Burkhart was reported missing around 8 a.m. Friday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Gwinnett County man, authorities confirm.

Officials say Boyd W. Burkhart was reported missing around 8 a.m. Friday after last being seen off Vanderbilt Place in Lawrenceville.

Authorities say the 73-year-old is 5'10" tall and weighs 180 lbs. He was brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with stripes and khaki shorts with tennis shoes.

Burkhart is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry with license plate BNP2576.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-570.