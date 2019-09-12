BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police need help finding a missing 15-year-old child.

They said they are searching Buford Highway near Briarwood Road looking for Brandon Barrera. Family members said the teen ran away from home, according to police.

He was last seen in the area of the Briarwood Road trailhead access to the Peachtree Creek Greenway on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He was last seen in a blue sleeveless hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Barrera’s whereabouts is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.

