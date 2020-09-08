Have you seen him? Bipolar, autistic teen reported missing in Clayton County

He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

MORROW, Ga. — A 19-year-old hasn't been seen since walking away from a home off Marquis Way in Morrow on Saturday afternoon.

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Brandon Mehrjooya. They say he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, autism and Asberger's syndrome.

Mehrjooya is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 157 pounds.