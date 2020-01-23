SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A missing person's case is baffling law enforcement and terrifying a family after a mother of three - who was due to deliver her fourth baby last month - vanished over the summer.

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Brandy Marie Jones. Her mother, Linda Layfield, said Wednesday night, through her tears, she is fearful, and unable to figure out what more she can do.

“I’ve just held this in for months, trying to find her. And it’s like a dead-end. It’s a dead-end," she said.

Jones has lived in Spalding County all of her life. Layfield told 11Alive her daughter has had her share of troubles in life. She's been on medication for bipolar disorder since childhood. The Division of Family and Children Services had moved her three children in with Layfield and with the family of the father.

Sometimes, Layfield said, Jones has the mind of a child herself, but is loving--and too trusting of people.

She was due to give birth to a baby girl in December. Layfield said her daughter was excited.

Layfield said it was last summer when her daughter, who always called her parents, suddenly stopped calling.

“And it’s like nobody has seen nothing," she said." It’s like she just vanished. It’s just like, nothing.”

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Jones on its Facebook page, hoping that someone would see her and contact them. They said she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has brown eyes. She may have brown hair.

“It’s like she fell off Earth - nothing," Layfield said. "But I don’t have a good feeling about it.”

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play, but they can't rule it out either. Authorities said Jones would frequent the Griffin and Senoia areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Mayer at 770-467-4282 at extension 31408 or email Mayer at jmayer@spaldingcounty.com.

