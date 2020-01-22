SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a missing woman who may have recently given birth.

The sheriff's office posted the missing person alert to Facebook on Wednesday. They said 37-year-old Brandy Marie Jones is "known to frequent the Griffin and Senoia areas" and may have recently delivered a child.

She was described as 5-foot-4 with a medium build, with brown eyes. Her hair may be colored red.

The sheriff's office said anyone who sees her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mayer at 770-467-4282 x31408 or email at jmayer@spaldingcounty.com.

Spalding County Sheriff's Office

