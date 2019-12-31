NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a man who was reported missing nearly one month ago.

According to the sheriff's office, Brian Wilson was reported missing on December 6.

He was last seen at the Taco Bell on Salem Road in Rockdale County on November 23.

According to sheriff's officials, Wilson was last known to be living in his vehicle, and indicated in several messages that he may harm himself.

Wilson has a blue 1998 Toyota Corolla with tag PDB8239, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Wilson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Newton County investigators at 678-625-1453.

Newton County Sheriff's Office

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

