Atlanta Police search for missing Tennessee 19-year-old last seen at 5 Points MARTA station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a Tennessee woman who they said came to Atlanta with a friend, but hasn't been seen in several days.

According to the department, Brooklyn York was reported missing by her mother, after she got word that her daughter went missing after last being seen at the Five Points MARTA station on Feb. 7.

A police report said York's mother told officers the 19-year-old traveled to Atlanta with a friend Feb. 4. The report said that York sent messages to her mom that she was stuck in Atlanta and needed money to get home. York's mother tried to reach her again, but was unable to, according to the police report.

Police said the 19-year-old is 4'11" tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with red hair with brown eyes. They said her "short stature and red hair should make her very noticeable."