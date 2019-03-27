BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenage runaway.

According to the City of Brunswick Georgia Police Department, 16-year-old McKayla Lockhart was last seen near Ellis Street Monday evening. Officials said she was reportedly wearing a blue scarf around her short hair, a black shirt, blue jean shorts and blue Vans sneakers, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Anyone who has any knowledge on her whereabouts should contact the non-emergency number at 912-554-3645 or during business hours, the Brunswick Police at 267-5559.

RELATED STORIES: