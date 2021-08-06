North Atlanta High student missing, didn't return home after school: District

According to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools, the 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student didn't return home after the school day ended.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old went missing after school on Thursday.

According to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools, the 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student didn't return home after the school day ended.

North Atlanta High School posted a photo of Caitlin Winchester on its Facebook page, saying she was last seen around 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The school district said the student didn't board a bus and she was reportedly last seen walking along Northside Drive near the school.