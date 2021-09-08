x
Missing In Georgia

FBI, Atlanta Police assisting in search for missing teen who didn't return home after school

Police say 14-year-old Caitlin Winchester has been missing since Thursday.

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police, and other agencies are assisting the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department to find a 14-year-old who disappeared on Thursday leaving school.

According to APS, witnesses last saw Caitlin Winchester walking away from North Atlanta High School around 4 p.m. last Thursday. They said she was on Northside Parkway headed toward Mt. Paran. 

According a statement APS released last week, the student didn't board a bus.

A Facebook page created to help find her shared a picture of her and the backpack she was wearing that day. The page also has a video of Winchester that it claims was taken the day she went missing. 

APS said Winchester's case has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center, a database that shares information about missing persons statewide.

Anyone who has have any information should contact Crime Stoppers or Atlanta Police.

Credit: North Atlanta High School Facebook page
Caitlin Winchester

   

