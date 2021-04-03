Police looking for 12-year-old who left Atlanta apartment and hasn't been seen since

Caleb Hester, police said, hasn't been seen since around 2:15 p.m. March 3.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for help finding a boy who they said ran away after a disagreement with family.

According to the department, officers were called to apartments off Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW Wednesday night, just after 11:30.

When they got there, they met with the 12-year-old's mother. According to police, Hester left the home after getting into an argument with his step-father. His mother told police he has left the home before, but has always come back, according to a police report.

Police said Hester was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black stripes and a logo of a brown bear on it. He was also wearing gray joggers, along with blue and white Scotty Pippen basketball sneakers.

Hester, according to police, is 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs about 350 pounds. He has a mini afro, police said.