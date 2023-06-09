Missing Henry County toddler located

Authorities said they've located the 3-year-old.

Police in Henry County need help locating a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Thursday on Deer Run Road in Ellenwood.

The child was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that day, wearing a lime green and blue shirt, blue shorts, and black socks.

In addition, Henry County Police said he may be with 57-year-old man believed to be wearing black shorts or gray jogging pants, and a gray shirt.

Officers said he is driving a white 2011 Cadillac with the Georgia tag number TAU-2222.

At this time, his relationship to the child is not yet known.