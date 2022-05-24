Canton police need help identifying woman found disoriented in parking lot

Officers said in a Facebook post, they received a 911 called from a person who saw the woman wandering near a Waffle House.

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department needs help identifying a woman who they said was found wandering and disoriented Tuesday.

Officers said in a Facebook post, they received a 911 called from a person who saw the woman wandering near a Waffle House at the Canton Marketplace along Northside Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

"It is believed that she speaks a Chinese dialect, and interpreters are attempting to communicate with the disoriented woman," police said in the post.

They said she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Anyone with information who can help identify the woman should call 911.