Missing 23-year-old woman reportedly with medical issues in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Cartersville are looking for help to find a missing 23-year-old woman that her family says has medical issues.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, Carley Canada was last seen on Friday night. She was said to be in the Waterford area of Cartersville.

Canada is described as 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo of a cat on her right shoulder.

The police department did not detail her medical issues or provide information about what she was doing when she went missing.