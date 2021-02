Carlton Brevard was last seen in the area of the Alta Ridgewalk Apartments, police said.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock Police need the public's help locating a missing man on Sunday.

Carlton Brevard was last seen in the area of the Alta Ridgewalk Apartments, they said on social media.

Brevard is on foot and suffers from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, they said.