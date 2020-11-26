x
Carroll County deputies looking for missing 78-year-old

Deputies said Willie Fred Echols was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing 78-year-old man.

Deputies said Willie Fred Echols was last seen around 2:30 p.m. 

Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt with burgundy stripes, jeans, a ball cap, and glasses.

He drives a silver Chevy pickup truck with the Georgia license plate  XRE582. Deputies posted a photo of Echols and his truck on its Facebook page.

Deputies said Echols is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Echols' whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Tyler Williamson at 770-830-5916 or by email at twilliamson@carrollsheriff.com.

