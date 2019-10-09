CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Carroll County are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man with dementia who hasn't been seen for several hours.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said that James Haney was last seen around 8 a.m. at his residence in Stillwater Plantation in Whitesburg.

Authorities said Haney is in the "advanced stages" of dementia and they believe he is traveling in a 1997 Ford F-250 with a license plate reading XF7888. Authorities didn't describe the color of the truck but released a photo showing a similar one.

Type of truck in Carroll County missing person case on Sept. 10, 2019

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Haney was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark blue shoes. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5916.

James Haney

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

