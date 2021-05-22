'Concern for welfare': Police in west Georgia search for missing man

Carrollton Police say 52-year-old John Jeffrey Chaney was last seen on Thursday or Friday.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Authorities in west Georgia say they are concerned for the welfare of a man who hasn't been seen since the end of the week.

Carrollton Police said that 52-year-old John Jeffrey Chaney was last seen on Thursday or Friday in the area of Beulah Church Road. Police said he usually bikes or walks. Authorities haven't provided any additional information on his disappearance.