'Concern for welfare': Police in west Georgia search for missing man

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Authorities in west Georgia say they are concerned for the welfare of a man who hasn't been seen since the end of the week.
Carrollton Police said that 52-year-old John Jeffrey Chaney was last seen on Thursday or Friday in the area of Beulah Church Road. Police said he usually bikes or walks. Authorities haven't provided any additional information on his disappearance.
They're currently unsure what he was wearing the last time he was seen. They're currently asking anyone with information about his location to call 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. The investigator in charge of the case is Brandon Wilson.