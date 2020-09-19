Authorities 'concerned for safety' of missing Cherokee County woman

Cecilia Griffin left her home on Friday night at 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is missing in Cherokee County and the sheriff's office says it is "concerned for her safety."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Cecilia Griffin left her home in the Canton/Bridgemill area at about 7 p.m. on Friday night and hasn't been seen since.

The sheriff's office said she may be in the Canton area or traveling north towards Mineral Bluff, Ga.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with long blonde hair. She was believed to be wearing gray pants and a black pullover.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees her or who may have information about where she is to call 770-928-0239.