Authorities are asking for help in finding 18-year-old Jesus Betancourt-Torres.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — Police in Cedartown said they are looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing since Monday, Feb. 8.

According to Aimee Madden with the City of Cedartown, Jesus Betancourt-Torres was reported missing from the 5th Street area in Cedartown.