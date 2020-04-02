CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a missing 76-year-old man who has dementia.

According to Clayton County Police, officers are searching for Charles Hensley.

Police said they were called Hummingbird Way for a property check Monday. When they went to the location, they weren't able to make contact with Hensley. His truck was also gone.

Hensley might have left in a gold 2008 Toyota Tundra. The truck has a matching camper shell with a Tennessee Vols tag on the front.

Hensley's daughter told police her father has dementia and that he has left before. Once he was located in Concord, North Carolina. Police said he got lost coming from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Another time, he was located at a truck stop in Tennessee; a deputy there said Hensley was disoriented.

Hensley weighs about 90 pounds and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone who has information about Hensley's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Charles Hensley

Clayton County Police

