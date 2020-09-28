After 'critical' alert, boy reported missing from Henry County found

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Henry County Police tell 11Alive News that the boy was found.
ORIGINAL STORY: Henry County Police have issued a "critical missing person" alert for a boy not seen since Friday.
Chase Dickens went missing from the area of Springview Drive in Stockbridge at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 25.
No exact age or description was released.
If you know where Dickens is or have any information, contact Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or Detective Gomes at 770-288-8256.