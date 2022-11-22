Missing mom, also wanted by sheriffs, believed to be in metro Atlanta

Chelsea Metz has been reported missing by her family, and is wanted in Cobb County and Cherokee County on probation violation and failure to appear charges.

ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen by family members on Nov. 3, nearly three weeks ago. The sheriff's office said she is believed to be in metro Atlanta.

Though she has outstanding warrants for her arrest by both the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Cobb County Sheriff's Office, her family told 11Alive that her going missing was concerning because she is the primary caretaker of her two children.

Those warrants were issued on charges including probation violation and failure to appear in court.