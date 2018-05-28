CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating a 17-year-old girl who possibly ran away from home.

Victoria Anguiano was last seen at a house on Forest Creek Way on May 25, 2018, around 12:20 p.m.

Authorities said Victoria got off of her school bus and went to the home. She told a friend she went to meet a middle schooler to sell a FitBit.

No one has seen her since.

She was wearing a white T-shirt, black jogger pants, a dark-colored choker necklace, and a necklace with her name on it.

Victoria weighs about 110 pounds and is 5'4 in height.

Anyone who sees her should contact the sheriff's office at 770-928-0239.

