CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Cherokee County deputies are looking for a missing 25-year-old man.

Thomas Sulkoske is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Deputies said they have reason to believe he was recently in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Freeway and Capitol Avenue in Atlanta.

Thomas may be in a Gold 2010 Toyota Corolla that has the Georgia license plate PJZ2017.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information that could help authorities locate him, call the sheriff's office at 770-928-0239 or 678--493-4080.

Thomas Sulkoske missing

© 2018 WXIA