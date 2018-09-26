CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a 15-year-old teen who they believe ran away from home.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Jasmine Zamorano was last seen around midnight on Sept. 25 near Trinity Church Road.

Deputies said she could be driving a 2009 gray Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate "GA Girl."

Jasmine is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that comes down to her lower back.

Anyone who has seen her should contact Investigator Duncan at the sheriff's office at 678-493-4328.

