The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing around the same time as another girl in the same area.

Authorities said Kathlynn Sarver was last seen in the area of Cagle Drive just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Sarver is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has what investigators described as "dirty blonde" shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

At the time she went missing, Sarver was wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, black leggings, and black boots. She is in law enforcement systems as a "missing person/runaway" according to the sheriff's office.

Sarver disappeared around the same time as another teen girl - Kasha Carter - and from the same road. However, the missing person reports were listed separately.

Kathlynn Sarver

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

