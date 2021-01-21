x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

Search for missing teen in Cherokee County authorities believe ran away

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Quadir Noasir Baskerville hasn't been seen since early Wednesday morning.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen they believe ran away from home who hasn't been seen since early in the morning on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office 17-year-old Quadir Noasir Baskerville was last seen at 2:30 a.m. yesterday, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

They added it is "unknown if he is still in Georgia."

Quadir is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in the area of Summerchase Dr. at Rose Creek Dr.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who has seen him or who may have information about where he is to call them at 770-928-0239.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles