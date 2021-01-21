Search for missing teen in Cherokee County authorities believe ran away

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Quadir Noasir Baskerville hasn't been seen since early Wednesday morning.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen they believe ran away from home who hasn't been seen since early in the morning on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office 17-year-old Quadir Noasir Baskerville was last seen at 2:30 a.m. yesterday, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

They added it is "unknown if he is still in Georgia."

Quadir is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in the area of Summerchase Dr. at Rose Creek Dr.