Search for missing teen in Cherokee County authorities believe ran away

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen they believe ran away from home who hasn't been seen since early in the morning on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office 17-year-old Quadir Noasir Baskerville was last seen at 2:30 a.m. yesterday, and his current whereabouts are unknown.
They added it is "unknown if he is still in Georgia."
Quadir is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in the area of Summerchase Dr. at Rose Creek Dr.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who has seen him or who may have information about where he is to call them at 770-928-0239.