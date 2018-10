CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities hope a to bring a missing teen home.

Jasmine Zamorano, 15, hasn't been seen since Friday, Oct. 5, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Her last known location was the Trinity Church Road area.

Authorities describe her as a 5-foot, 135-pound teen with brown eyes and black hair to her lower back.

Anyone who may have information on where Zamorano is should call the sheriff's office at 770-928-0239 or dial 911.

