CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Authorities said 16-year-old Christopher Lampley was last seen walking away from his home in the Centennial Lakes subdivision off Gold Court around 2 a.m. on Monday.
Lampley is described as 5'6", 120 pounds, with short dark hair. Police believe he has on gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with a Japanese anime character on the front.
Anyone who see's this missing teen is asked to call 911 or 770-928-0239.
