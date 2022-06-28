x
Missing In Georgia

Young child found wandering Atlanta street, police trying to ID him

Police said the child was found walking alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only Spiderman underpants and carrying a gray and blue backpack.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — A young child was found wandering a southeast Atlanta neighborhood this morning and Atlanta Police need help identifying him. 

The child is believed to be 4 years old and his name could possibly be Jordan, they said. It is possible that his mother's name is Katy. 

Police said the child was found walking alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only Spiderman underpants and carrying a gray and blue backpack.

Anyone who knows who this child is or where his parents are is asked to call 911 or contact Detective William Walters at 404-546-4260.

