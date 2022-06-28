Young child found wandering Atlanta street, police trying to ID him

Police said the child was found walking alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only Spiderman underpants and carrying a gray and blue backpack.

ATLANTA — A young child was found wandering a southeast Atlanta neighborhood this morning and Atlanta Police need help identifying him.

The child is believed to be 4 years old and his name could possibly be Jordan, they said. It is possible that his mother's name is Katy.

