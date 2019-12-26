HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County investigators are asking for help finding a teen who went missing from her home on Christmas night.

According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Jordan Faith Strickland was last seen at her residence in the Mulberry Preserve and Elizabeth Lane area near Flowery Branch. That was around 11 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Authorities said Strickland is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. They don't have a full clothing description but said that she may be wearing rainbow-colored Vans shoes. Investigators believe she may be in an "emotionally imbalanced state."

Anyone who knows where Strickland is or someone who believes they may have seen her should call Hall County Investigator 470-623-0299.

Jordan Faith Strickland

Hall County Sheriff's Office

