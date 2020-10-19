Man with special needs leaves group home from window, hasn't been seen since

The 20-year old suffers from bipolar disorder, mental retardation, schizophrenia, and autism, police said.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A 20-year-old man living in a group home climbed out of a window and hasn't been seen since Clayton County police said on Monday.

Christopher Casey was reported missing by his caregiver who said that he climbed out of the window at the home off Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood and left the home on foot.

He is a White man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and sky blue shorts.

The 20-year old suffers from bipolar disorder, mental retardation, schizophrenia, and autism, police said.