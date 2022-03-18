Indiana mom goes missing in Georgia. Now her husband is in the Coweta County Jail on unrelated charges

Ciera Breland was reported missing on Feb. 26.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — It's been three weeks since a lawyer out of Indianapolis was reported missing and her husband, a person of interest in the case, is currently in the Coweta County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Ciera Breland's last known location was in Johns Creek, Georgia last month with her 37-year-old husband, Xavier Breland, and her baby. The 31-year-old was reported missing to Carmel Police in Indiana on Feb. 26.

On Thursday, 11Alive confirmed Xavier Breland was in custody in Georgia after being extradited to the state. He was previously arrested in Indiana for an aggravated stalking charge in connection with a Newnan, Georgia case in relation to his ex-wife. He's now charged with aggravated stalking, violation of a family violence order and failure to appear.

Ciera Breland's husband was the last known person to have seen her, according to authorities. Yet, investigators have not been able to find any signs of the woman. Detectives told family members on March 11 they were able to trace her to a house on Highgate Manor Court in the Johns Creek area and learned she was last there Feb. 24. Authorities said there is no cell phone data or any other trace of where Ciera Breland went after that date.

The search for her now spans two states, with Carmel Police in Indiana working with Georgia authorities.

Below is a timeline of events.

TIMELINE | Ciera Breland's disappearance

Feb. 24

Breland's last known location was in Johns Creek, Georgia at 7:17 p.m., according to Johns Creek Police.

Feb. 26

Breland was reported missing to Carmel Police. Her husband was arrested in Indiana on a warrant for unrelated charges from Newnan, Georgia shortly after. He awaited extradition.

March 16

11Alive confirmed Breland's husband was in the Coweta County Jail on charges not related to her disappearance. He was booked on Wednesday.

“This is not like her to disappear, she’s very close to her family, she talks to them all the time,” Lt. Deb Kalish with the Johns Creek Police Department previously said.

The couple has a five-month-old child who is now with child protective services.

"It's a mom with a young child,” said Kalish. “As a mom, I can't imagine leaving behind my baby. So yes, we're taking it very seriously as is the police department in Indiana. We're concerned, we're looking for her. It's not normal for someone to walk away without any contact.”

Breland’s family have canvassed areas in Johns Creek where police said she and her husband had been while visiting in February. They passed out fliers and looked for homes and businesses that have security cameras that might have recorded video of Breland and her husband.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.