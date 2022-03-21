Missing Indiana mom last seen in Johns Creek, FBI offers $10K reward

Ciera Breland was last seen the week of February 20, in Johns Creek with her husband, son and dog.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to solving a missing person case in Johns Creek, according to a release from FBI Atlanta.

Ciera Breland, 31, was last heard from the week of Feb. 20, the release said, visiting her family in John's Creek, from Carmel, Indiana.

She came with her husband, their five-month-old son, and a white labradoodle, the FBI said.

Breland was reported missing by her husband, Xavier Breland, on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Department in Indiana, but the FBI said there's no evidence that she ever returned home after their Georgia trip.

The FBI said Breland's last location in Georgia was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. on Feb. 24 around 7:17 p.m. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with a Georgia tag that reads RMB 5869.

She is described to be about 120 pounds and 5 feet tall.

Her husband Xavier Breland was arrested in Coweta County Jail on unrelated charges.

Those with information about the disappearance of Ciera Breland are asked to call the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at (678) 474-1610 or the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500.

To reach the FBI and leave a tip about this case, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit online here.

