BRASELTON, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman who they said has diminished mental capacity.

Gwinnett Police said Cindy Lea Smith was last seen on Friday, Dec. 13 around 2 p.m. leaving her home on Braselton Highway, not far from Norwalk Trace. Her family told police that she was planning to go to Jefferson, Georgia.

Police said she drives a champagne-colored Mazda Protégé.

Smith's brother said she has the mental capacity of a teenager due to a previous injury.

Smith is described as 5'7", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She wears glasses and has false teeth, police detailed. Smith was last seen wearing a green Christmas tree outfit.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

OTHER STORIES:

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'