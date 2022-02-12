x
Mattie's Call issued for missing 80-year-old Roswell man

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police need help finding a missing 80-year-old man. Officers issued a Mattie's Call for Claude Gilstrap.

According to police, Gilstrap fell at his home located on Grove Way in Roswell on Friday. Medical responders came to the home, but he wasn't taken to a hospital. They said he was last seen before dark on that day, Feb. 11, wearing a derby hat, dark jacket, and black trousers. 

He has a beard, long hair, and wears glasses.  

Anyone who may have had contact with Gilstrap during this time or has any additional information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

