Clayton County teen leaves home without permission, has not been seen since, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a teenager who left home on Sunday and has not returned.
Clayton County Police officers responded to the 700 block of Sedgwick Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, Zayre Williams left home without permission.
Williams is a 15-year-old girl with black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black shorts, and unknown shoes, police said. She is also diagnosed with ADHD.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zayre Williams, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.