Clayton County teen leaves home without permission, has not been seen since, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a teenager who left home on Sunday and has not returned.

Clayton County Police officers responded to the 700 block of Sedgwick Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, Zayre Williams left home without permission.

Williams is a 15-year-old girl with black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black shorts, and unknown shoes, police said. She is also diagnosed with ADHD.