Clayton County 15-year-old missing for days, police want help finding her

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jada Mathis is being asked to call 911.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in Jonesboro, and the Clayton County Police Department is asking for help from anyone that has information on her whereabouts.

The 15-year-old has been missing for several days, according to police.

Jada Mathis left her Jonesboro home on Summercourt Drive on Jan. 19 and went to school. Mathis later left the Charles Drew High School Riverdale campus without proper authority, the Clayton County Police Department said in a press release.

Police said that Mathis may be near the Hidden Woods Apartments in Decatur, located at 2165 Bedevere Circle. She is described to be a 15-year-old Black female, five feet and one inch tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.