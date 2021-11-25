Police: Jonesboro teenager missing since Nov. 6

The Clayton County Police has reported a teenager missing. Anyone with information should call (770) 477-3747.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in Jonesboro. The Clayton County Police Department is now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers responded to a missing person call at the 8000 block of Tara Blvd, Jonesboro on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, the Clayton County Police Department reported. Shanylah Peterson, 16, was last seen on Nov. 6 when she left her home.

She is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'5" and weighs 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a colored t-shirt with purple multi-colored shorts.