Mattie's Call issued in Clayton County for man who left Riverdale behavioral facility

Authorities are asking for help finding Joseph Dytrych, 26.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County are looking for a 26-year-old man with depression and drug dependency medical issues, they say.

The Clayton County Police Department have put out a Mattie's Call for Joseph Dytrych. The department says he left the Riverwoods Behavioral Health System in Riverdale and was last seen in a blue hospital gown.

He left the facility on Thursday, according to a Mattie's Call bulletin.

Dytrych is described as 6-feet tal and 185 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.