20-year-old woman with memory loss missing in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been reported missing in Clayton County, and police are asking the public for help in finding her. Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call for 20-year-old Alicia Scott.

She was last seen on Wynthrope Cove in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said. She is 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighs 224 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Due to a past traumatic brain injury, Scott suffers from memory loss issues, police said.

She was last seen using a black cane, wearing pink sneakers, a navy blue shirt and pants.