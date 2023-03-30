Clayton County Police need help finding missing 74-year-old, gone almost a week

Eginal Muprhy was last seen taking an Uber to Southern Regional Hospital for a doctor’s appointment. However, he never showed up, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a 74-year-old man who's been missing for almost a week.

Police began looking for Eginal Murphy after they were called to the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road, which is right next to a Citgo gas station in Jonesboro.

Officers learned that Murphy was last seen Friday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m. The 74-year-old was said to have taken an Uber to Southern Regional Hospital for a doctor’s appointment. However, he never showed up, according to police.

A Mattie’s call was issued for Murphy, who has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, according to police.

Murphy is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing black and blue checkered pants, a black t-shirt and brown sneakers, according to police.