Police searching for 8-year-old, possibly with his parents, who was to be removed from home by DFCS

The Clayton County Police Department said a DFCS worker went to the home of the child on Friday and found he was not there.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said they are searching for an 8-year-old boy who is possibly with his parents after a Division of Family & Children Services worker went to his home to remove him from the household and found he was not there.

The Clayton County Police Department said the DFCS worker believed the boy, Tyshun Harris, was with his mother, Nefertiria Poole and father, Marius Harris.

Police described Tyshun as standing 4-foot-3, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes who may be traveling in a red 2005 Honda Odyssey with his parents.

The Honda has a Georgia plate tag of RVM7530.

Anyone who sees Tyshun or who might know where he may be is asked to call 770-477-3550.