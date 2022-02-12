x
Missing In Georgia

Mattie's Call issued in Clayton County for missing 11-year-old girl

Police said Aliyah Ransom was last seen on Friday night at 9:30 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Saturday issued a Mattie's Call for an 11-year-old girl they said hasn't been seen since Friday night.

The Clayton County Police Department said Aliyah Ransom was reported missing from a location on Trammell Road.

She was described as a Black girl with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds and standing 4-foot-3. Her hair was said to be tied in a bun. 

She was last seen in light blue jeans with a black hoodie and black slides. 

The Clayton County Police Department is asking anyone with information about where Aliyah may be to contact them at 770-477-3550.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

