Hvae you seen this missing Clayton County man?

Have you seen him?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man diagnosed with several mental health disorders.

23-year-old Casey Christopher was last seen on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, he had on a lime green beanie hat, brown jumpsuit, and cowboy boots.

Christopher is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and stands 6'02" tall, police said.

According to police, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, ADHD, autism, and a moderate intellectual disability.

"Mr. Christopher is known to roam in the wooded area behind his home," Clayton County police said.