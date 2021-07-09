x
Missing In Georgia

Missing man left medical center after being admitted and hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks

Clayton County Police said Kenneth Dunham, 65, left Southern Regional Medical Center on June 21.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks after leaving a medical center shortly after he was admitted. On Thursday night the Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call for the 65-year-old.

The department said Kenneth Dunham was admitted into Southern Regional Medical Center on June 21, but left on foot shortly after.

Dunham is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Clayton County Police say he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression. He was last seen in a white collar shirt, blue jeans and using a cane.

Anyone who has seen Dunham or who may have information about where he may be is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 extension 8.

