CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are on the lookout for a missing man who walked away around 6 a.m. Friday and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities said Neil Edwin Carter was last seen in the 5900 block of Highway 85 and might be without medication needed for various medical conditions.

Carter's disappearance has since been upgraded to a Mattie's Call which is Georgia's an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Carter is a 50-year-old black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 292 pounds. He has what police described as a small Afro haircut and brown eyes. At this time, police only know that he was wearing dark clothing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

